Weak external buffers might shrink Nigeria’s reserves to $29.1bn in 2 years – IMF

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has said Nigeria’s external reserves could fall to $29.1 billion by 2024 on the back of lower oil prices, restricted Eurobond market access, and higher capital outflows.

The IMF disclosed this in its ‘Nigeria Staff Report for the 2021 Article IV Consultation’ report.

According to the report, the country’s external position is weaker as external buffers are limited.

The Washington-based lender said, “High interest payments relative to fiscal revenues expose Nigeria to interest rate and growth shocks.

“A downside scenario assuming lower oil prices, restricted Eurobond market access, and higher capital outflows could drop reserves to $29.1 billion in 2024 with repayments to the Fund rising to 3.7 per cent of exports, 6.3 per cent of reserves, and 7.9 per cent of external debt service.”

According to the report, the gaps in information on foreign exchange swaps pose a risk to this assessment, although the authorities assess these swaps to be negligible.

It said, “Nigeria’s external position is assessed to be weaker than warranted by fundamentals. External buffers are limited, with foreign exchange reserves projected to remain below 100 per cent of the IMF’s ARA metric in the medium term.

“Given still significant naira asset holdings of FPIs, estimated at $16.9 billion as of September 2021, Nigeria remains vulnerable to capital outflow pressures notwithstanding the authorities’ steady clearing of foreign exchange payments backlogs to Foreign Portfolio Investors (FPIs)