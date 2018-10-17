Weak students responsible for varsity sex-for-marks – Okebukola

Former Executive Secretary, National Universities Commission (NUC), Peter Okebukola, yesterday said the admission of academically weak students by higher institutions was responsible for the trending sex-for-mark phenomenon in the system.

Professor Okebukola, who made the assertion in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos, said if universities and other institutions admitted students who were academically sound and had good scores on entry, there would be no room for any lecturer to harass such students.

“If, in the first instance, a student is academically good, what will a lecturer tell her, sex-for-which mark? All those girls who run after those lecturers or can be harassed by lecturers are those who are academically weak.

“Even if the lecturer does not want to get engaged with them sexually, the girls will offer them their bodies.

“If at the point of admitting our students, we ensure that they have met some respectable score that when you teach them in class they can understand and do well on their own; then the problem would have been addressed,” he said.

The former NUC boss noted that many of the universities in an attempt to make money from different programmes in various satellite campuses, admit “wishy-washy students” who are desperate to pass.

Okebukola, who said that perpetrators of such acts be punished when caught, advised that all the variables that bring such menace to bear should be addressed.

“Sex-for-mark is trending in every university in the world and it is important for it to be curbed with sanctions by thoroughly investigating the phenomenon and when people are found guilty, deal with them,” he said.

NAN reports that among Nigerian universities that recently had cases of sexual harassment include Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU), IleIfe, Lagos State University (LASU), University of Lagos (UNILAG) and Covenant University, Ota, Ogun.

(NAN)

Share this:



Tweet



WhatsApp



No tags for this post.