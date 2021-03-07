Wealth creation: Foundation trains 80 graduates, others in skills acquisition

The Youth Life Foundation (YLF) has trained 80 male and female youths including graduates in various skills to provide and empower them with job, and alleviate their poverty.



The youths were trained in various skills such as catering, cosmetology, paint production, farming, digital marketing, graphic design and CCTV installation.

The six weeks training was in collaboration with Uba Sani Foundation and Small and Medium Enterprises Development Agency of Nigeria (SMEDAN), according to the Founder/CEO of YLF, Rev. Seth Yohanna Bako.



Addressing the graduation ceremony at the weekend, Rev. Seth said the skill acquisition “is about empowering the youth to achieve their goal through the help of people with like minds. It is for the youth to become better people in their future. They will be given starters pack that ranges between N30,000 to N50,000.



“I’m calling on government, corporate bodies and other Non Governmental Organisations to join us in the project but we appreciate the effort of Sen. Uba Sani in empowering the youth.”

The YLF Programme Coordinator, Akila Ayuba, said the programme is, “entrepreneur training of 80 youth in various skills on how to be independent and do things to cater for themselves and their families. They would be monitored and connected to people that would help them. The training is twice per year since I joined the Foundation three years ago.”



For one of the beneficiaries, Phinhas Tanko, a graduate of biochemistry, who learnt digital marketing, graphic design and CCTV installation, the training has provided him with alternative work.

Tanko said, “The training built me and my knowledge. I lost my job last year because of Covid -19 pandemic. I was sitting at home doing nothing when this opportunity came. I will make the best use of the chance.”

Aina Ademola was into trading when the opportunity came for her to learn cosmetology and she is grateful to the organisers.



According to her, “I wanted to know the secret behind cream, shampoo, dettol and detergent production. The training will assist me supply saloons and people around me with my products.”

