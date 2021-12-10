Weather: NiMet cautions airline in North

The Nigerian Meteorological Agency, Central Forecast Office through it weather alert has advised airline operators to collect their flight folders and adhere to regulations, especially at aerodromes in the Northern parts of the country.

In it weather alert ,dust will deteriorate the horizontal visibility over most parts of the North to 4000-2000m, localized reduction in visibility to less than 1000m is expected in places like Maiduguri, Nguru, Potiskum, Dutse, Gombe, Yola, Bauchi, Katsina and Kano.

According to the alert, the fresh dust is expected to be tranported into the northern parts of Nigeria.

