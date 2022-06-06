WED 2022: ActionAid harps on consumption habits, recycling, upcycling

In commemoration of the 2022 World Environment Day, ActionAid Nigeria (AAN) has called on Nigerians to act responsibly by protecting our environment, to rethink our consumption habits, to start recycling and upcycling.

The social mobilisation manager, ActionAid Nigeria, Adewale Adeduntan, while briefing newsmen in Abuja Monday said World Environment Day is to reflect on the reality that all we have is “Only One Earth.”

He said to preserve our planet; we need to recognise that production and consumption are not only critical aspects of human life and intimately linked to our economic activity, but they also have major environmental impacts, calling for our collective attention and action.

“Today, we are unfortunately already witnessing climate disruption and a large biodiversity loss due to our staggering consumption of natural resources.

“And yet, with the global population expected to reach 9.8 billion by 2050, global consumption will only continue to increase if we do not rethink our approach and learn to live with less.

“By reconfiguring our critical systems, water, energy, and food, we can drastically prevent and even reverse the worst impact of earth’s environmental decline.

“It is essential for us , governments, businesses, particularly the informal sector, rural communities, CSOs and individuals to think long-term and invest in the global transition to a more sustainable future by committing our resources to replace solutions that power our everyday lives with sustainable ones.

“Notably, water has been called the most crucial link in climate action and also the most ignored. Of course, water plays an important, interconnected role across key economic, social, and environmental agendas.

“Water is everywhere, playing an essential role in the functioning of our industries, municipalities, and buildings but, potable water is rare in our communities.

“If we overlook and skip safe water in our strategies, we risk derailing our efforts on climate and decarbonisation of industry sectors.

“Additionally, the sheer volume of water being moved and treated every day leads to greater energy consumption, consequently contributing to the alarming climate change.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

