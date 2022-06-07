WED: NGO flags off climate justice campaign in Akwa Ibom

As part of activities to mark the 2022 World Environment Day, a non-governmental organisation, Climate Live Nigeria, has flagged off a campaign for climate justice in Akwa Ibom state.

The Nigeria coordinator of the group, Mr. Kingsley Odogwu, made this known during an awareness concert organised at the Tiger Bar in Uyo, Sunday night.

Odogwu said the accelerating impact of climate change was gaining momentum and creating serious tension and the need to tackle it must commence in all honesty.

He said the campaign was a global event to engage and sensitise the youth to take action in order to bring justice to the prevailing climate crisis by reducing some harmful human activities.

Odogwu said: “Climate Live Nigeria is here in Uyo, Akwa Ibom state today and it is the first state in the Niger Delta region of Nigeria to kick- start the campaign.

“Climate Live Nigeria is the Nigeria branch of the Climate Live International. This campaign that we have just begun here is going on globally.

“We are climate activists and scientists that advocate for climate justice. Earth happens to be our home, we don’t have two homes which is why we must protect and preserve the home from destruction.”

