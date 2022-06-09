WED: Reflect on your habits, culture and behavior towards planet Earth – SCI

As the world commemorated the just concluded 2022 World Environment Day, Save the Children International (SCI) Nigeria has called on everyone to spare this time to reflect on their habits, culture and behaviour towards planet Earth.

With this year’s World Environment Day campaign, “#OnlyOneEarth, which highlights the need to reset the balance with nature through transformative changes in how we eat, live, work and move around, we all have every sense of accountability to live sustainably in harmony with nature.”

The Director of Advocacy, Campaigns, Communication and Media, Save the Children International, Nigeria, ,Amanuel Mamo said

the climate crisis is the biggest challenge of our time.

“It is a grave threat to children and their rights. Child rights might not even survive a global climate catastrophe. We have created a huge environmental debt for our children and future generations.

“Children have contributed the least to the climate crisis, and yet we know that they are paying the highest price. Hence, Save the Children recognizes the legitimacy and power of the voice and leadership of children in the climate movement.

“Save the Children is committed to limiting the environmental impact of our work. Through both individual and collective efforts to change our ways of working, we will continue to play our part in reducing the resources we consume to help mitigate climate change and its adverse impact on children and their communities.

“Save the Children International supports and promotes climate smart agriculture, natural resource management, early warning systems, desertification control as well as environmental conservation including trainings on renewable energy technologies, entrepreneurship and tree planting.

“We reinstate our call to all relevant government partners, MDAs, CSOs, UN agencies, academia, media, the youth and children to raise awareness, advocate and influence policy, positively shift community behavior and action regarding environmental protection,” he said .

