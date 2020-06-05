WED: We’re fighting ecological disasters with vigour – Kano commissioner

The Kano state government has expressed determination to fight ecological disasters such as desertification, desert encroachment, pollution control, soil erosion, and flooding for safer and healthy environment.

The Commissioner for Environment, Dr. Kabiru Ibrahim Getso, disclosed this Friday addressing journalists on the occasion of this year’s World Environment Day (WED) in Kano.

He said some of the interventions and programmes put in place to address the challenges in the state were the establishment of Kano State Afforestation Agency “which is funded with a view to planting more trees and manage forestry plantations in the state.”

Getso said further that the state government had keyed into the National Great Green Wall (NGGW) project “where it has provided funds and lands for the establishment of community tree nurseries and plantations.

According to him, “Kano is presently actively participating in the Nigeria Erosion and Watershed Management Project (NEWMAP).”

He said the state government had provided the sum of N500 million counterpart funds as well as an office complex for the State Project Management Unit (SPMU), adding that the project’s “areas of intervention include erosion control, watershed management, tree planting, capacity building, and livelihood enhancement.”