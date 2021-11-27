Week after wedding, woman rushes to court, seeks divorce over husband’s manhood size

A woman, Aisha Dannupuwa, who got married one week ago in Zamfara state, has pleaded with a Sharia court to dissolve her marriage.

Dannupuwa in Samaru, Gusau Local Government of the State said the reason she demanded for dissolution of her marriage was due to the size of her husband’s manhood.

Narrating her experience, she disclosed that sexual intercourse with her husband on their nuptial night was horrible.

Aisha Dannupuwa, said, “When he came, we had sex, but the experience was a nightmare. Instead of enjoying the sex, it turned out to be something else because his penis was too big.

“Two days later, when he came to visit me, we had sex again, but the experience was too much to bear. It was then I knew that I could not continue with the marriage because of the size of his penis.”

Her husband, has however, accepted the wife’s decision and agreed to the divorce.