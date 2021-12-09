Weighlifting: Olarinoye wins 1 silver, 2 bronze in Uzbekistan

Nigeria’s Olarinoye Adenike Adijat has won one silver and two bronze 🥉 medals in the women’s 55kg at the ongoing International Weightlifting Federation (IWF) World Championship in Uzbekistan.

Olarinoye lifted a 203kg in the total to win one silver 🥈 medal, won a silver medal in the snatch event with a lift of 90kg and settled for one bronze 🥉 medal in the Clean and Jerk with a lift of 113kg.

The African Champion won Gold 🥇 in the Commonwealth Championship to qualify for 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.



Related

No tags for this post.