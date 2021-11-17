Weightlifting Championship: President charges athletes to make Nigeria proud

The President, Nigeria Weightlifting Federation, NWF Dr Abdul Ibrahim has charged the Nigeria lifters to the 2021 World Weightlifting Championship to compete clean and do the nation proud.

The president gave the advice on Tuesday when he visited the camp of the athlete on Lokoja, Kogi State.

The President who was accompanied on the visit by a board member of the federation Hulda Nkwocha among other dignitaries admonished the athletes to shun drugs and win medals for the country

The former Chairman of FCT Weightlifting Association expressed optimism that the lifters will do the country proud

going by the preparations they are undergoing in the camp

“It is close to a month since you started camping and today I decided to come and see you, to be with you and see how you are doing. I had wanted to come earlier than now but the IGP Open Weightlifting Championship we just had took part of my time.

“But today, I decided to be here with other board members and coaches to be with you. First of all, I want to you all for your sacrifices. I know it is easy especially when you cannot have everything boy need but it is part of the sacrifices you undergo in order to reach your target.

“However, as the World Championship draws closer, I want you to remain focused and be ready to do the country proud. When you win, everybody will rally around you and you become a celebrity.

“The country will celebrate you and you will be great,” he said

The president further noted that despite paucity of fund, he would make sure that they participated in the global competition.

“The only promise I will make to you is that we will participate in the championship, in spite of financial difficulties. However the only thing I request from you in return are medals.

