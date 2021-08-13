We’II make Kwara uncomfortable for kidnappers, others – Police boss

The new Commissioner of Police in Kwara state, Mr. Amienbo Assayomo, on Friday vowed to make the state uncomfortable for criminals and, therefore, advised kidnappers, cultists and cyber criminals to quit.

Addressing journalists in Ilorin, the state capital, Assayomo expressed readiness to collaborate with vigilantes and non-state actors in line with the policing strategy of the Inspector General of Police to rid the state of criminals.

He also disclosed plans to collaborate with other sister security agencies to ensure security of lives and property across the state.

“We will make the state uncomfortable, especially for kidnappers, cultists, cyber criminals and all other forms of vices and anti-social behaviours,” he said.

He, therefore, warned criminals to pack their bags and relocate from Kwara or have themselves to blame.

“I wish to assure the good people of Kwara of my determination to put into maximum use all strategies that will help me in achieving this onerous objective. I want to use this rare opportunity to solicit for the corporation of all and sundry, especially, the traditional institutions, religious organisations, civil society organisations, student bodies, professional bodies and members of the security community in the state in achieving this objective so that the good people of Kwara state can sleep at night with their two eyes closed.

“While the command under my watch will operate an open door policy, we shall be simple but firm in our attitude towards good service delivery to our people.”