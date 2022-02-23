Welding Industry crucial to local content development

The Minister of Science, Technology and Innovation (FMSTI) Dr. Ogbonnaya Onu has insisted that welding and its related fields are critical in the enhancement of local content.

Onu made this known at the Validation Workshop on the Draft National Policy on Welding and Welding related fields, held on Tuesday, in Abuja.

Speaking on national self-reliance, the Minister said a national policy on welding is urgently needed to promote and encourage the utilization of local welding personnel in critical sectors of the economy saying it will help Nigeria attain self-reliance in vital sectors of the economy.

The Onu expressed satisfaction that welding techniques are sophisticated where Nano-technology is taking the lead.

He assured that the ministry will support the Nigerian Institute of Welding (NIW) in its effort to help the industrialization of our dear nation.

He expressed confidence that the validation workshop will provide useful information that can improve on the draft policy before its presentation to the Federal Executive Council (FEC) for consideration and approval.

On his part, the Minister of State for Science, Technology and Innovation, Barr. Mohammed Abdullahi, said the Policy will enhance the performance of all the critical sectors of the economy and fast-track Nigeria’s industrialization drive.

He further said the policy has great promise to tackle and eradicate poverty, create jobs and wealth for the nation.

The participants at the validation workshop as well as the stakeholders after a stormy session and review of the documents on welding policy, the workshop endorsed the submission of the validated document to the Federal Executive Council (FEC) by the Minister.