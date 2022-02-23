Welfare: IGP Baba resuscitates quarterly uniforms, accoutrements issuance

The Inspector-General of Police, IGP Usman Alkali Baba, has ordered the distribution of police uniforms, kits and accoutrements, procured by the Force recently, to various zones, commands and formations across the country.

Acting Force Public Relations Officer (FPRO), CSP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, made this known in a press statement, Wednesday in Abuja.

He said the resuscitation of the quarterly issuance of uniforms and other accoutrements to members of the Inspectorate, Non-Commissioned Officers (NCOs) and Constable cadres in the Nigeria Police Force was in furtherance of the ongoing efforts by the IGP to engender reforms and evolve a new people-friendly Police.

According to the Spokesperson, “The issuance of the new uniforms and accoutrements, which is a continuous exercise, is free of charge to all Inspectors and members of the Rank-and-File of the Force as provisions have been made for the continuous procurement in the Police budget.

“The IGP therefore charged police personnel to imbibe the habit of proper and clean turn-out in order to uphold sanctity, aura and professionalism of the noble profession as efforts are in top gear to continually improve on the condition of service of all personnel of the NPF across board.”

He said in the same vein, the IGP has approved the creation of First Aid Unit to be domiciled under the Nigeria Police Medical Service (NPMS), Force Headquarters, Abuja.

This is as the police boss as approved the inclusion of advanced First Aid Training to substitute the basic training available in the Nigeria Police Force Training Curriculum.

“The Police, in partnership with the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), is currently holding a train-the-trainers workshop starting from Wednesday, February 23, through Friday, February 25, 2022, for personnel of the newly created unit, who would be deployed to commands and formations across the nation, and in turn train cadets and recruits at the various Police training institutions.