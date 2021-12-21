Welfare, security of all Tarabans remain my priority – Ishaku

The Taraba state governor, Darius Ishaku, Tuesday assured Tarabans that the welfare and security of each citizen of the state remain his top priorities.

Ishaku, who stated this in Jalingo while distributing Toyota Hilux vans to security agencies in the state said his administration will continue to do its best to fulfill the solemn promises made to the people of the state.

“We have convened here for an important occasion to officially donate these vehicles to the heads of the federal security agencies in the state as part of my administration’s strategic and ongoing effort to protect the lives and property of every Tarabans.

These Hilux trucks being presented today will supplement previous donations made to security services for them to carry out their statutory obligations of protecting the public. As you are all aware, security has been a key component of this administration’s rescue agenda since its inception.

Taraba state is without a doubt the calmest and most peaceful in the country’s restive North-east region due to the continued commitment in terms of financial and material support to security operatives,” he said.

He stated that his administration is determined to maintain the status quo and urged security agencies to reciprocate by intensifying intelligence gathering and surveillance in suspected red zones and swiftly bring suspected offenders to justice.

He has directed all traditional rulers to be more alert, particularly in reporting strange and questionable people entering their domains to security agencies for appropriate action.

“We have credible and reliable intelligence that some rebels have infiltrated and established bases in the state.They will never succeed if every citizen increases their security awareness, as security is everyone’s patriotic responsibility,” he stated.