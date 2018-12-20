We’ll address drug abuse with almajirai – Marwa 

The Presidential Advisory Committee on Elimination of Drug Abuse is set to address drug abuse challenge alongside almajirai, as many of the destitute children often resort to drug abuse, Chairman of the Committee Gen. Mohammed Buba Marwa (retd) has said.

He told journalists on Wednesday in Kaduna that his committee has met with some critical stakeholders including Northern traditional leaders to address the scourge, just as he called for sthrenghtening of National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) and National Foods and Drugs Administration and Control (NAFDAC) to improve their capacity in dealing with the challengey.

According to the former military administrator of Lagos state, if allowed to continue, drug abuse will destroy the country because it is widespread and involves large number of youth.

“We need to reach out to critical stakeholders who have key roles to play in the fight against drug abuse such as the traditional institution. They are powerful and respected. We all know that there is problem and we need to deal with it.

“One of the challenges we face in the North is the almajirai problem. This is one area we need to resolve together with the traditional institution. The intention of their parents may be positive but it has become something else. In the olden days, they looked around for food but today there is no food because there is poverty so under peer pressure, they resort to drug to keep the pressure down.

“So, almajirai is one of the problems our committee will face. Resolving drug abuse is a continuous process but we need to grapple with it immediately. Our terms of reference was very clear, our committee was to work expeditiously and urgently around it and come up with something sustainable.

“Drug abuse is not only drug addiction, there is a big segment of Nigerians that we need to keep away from drug addicts so that we don’t go around in a cycle. Then there are those who are taking drugs but not yet drug addicts. We also have to look at drug sources. We have visited Ndlea, Nafdac and ministry of health, we will visit the ports down the line. We would get to the bottom of it and find the ways to resolve the issue.

“The impression is maybe the North has more drug addict than the South, but every part of Nigeria is facing the same problem. We discovered a nicotine factory somewhere and we found that there is involvement of foreigners then on another area, we found cannabis plantation. We want to see if we can substitute another cannabis with another legitimate crop that would yield income.”

Speaking on the approaching 2019 general elections, Marwa vouched for the commitment and sincerity of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) Chairman, Alhaji Mahmood Yakubu to conduct credible election, while calling on politicians to play by the rules and allow the election process work.

