We’ll always honour our benefactors – Etsu Nupe





The Etsu Nupe, Alhaji Yahaya Abubakar, has said the traditional institution will always honour those who contribute to the development of Nupe Kingdom, the state, country and humanity.

The Etsu Nupe said this at the official presentation of a traditional title, “Jekadan Labarin Nupe (Ambassador of Information),” bestowed on Alhaji Mohammed Baba Busu, State Correspondent of the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), in Nasarawa state.

Abubakar, who is also the chairman, Niger Traditional Council of Chiefs, presented the NAN man with his letter of appointment on Sunday at Busu in Lavun local government area.

Abubakar, represented by his Chiroma, Alhaji Aliyu Chiroma said: “Those that are given traditional titles are for people of proven integrity who show concern to the development and socio-economic well being of the emirate.”

He said the honour was to encourage others to live exemplary lives in their positions, for the general good of the country.

The royal father said the emirate would continue to recognise selfless service by its sons and daughters.

He added that highly placed individuals should continue to bring development to the area, as well as the entire nation.

The traditional ruler also stressed the need for the entire people of Nupe land across Nigeria and in the diaspora to continue to contribute meaningfully to the development of the Nupe race, Niger state and Nigeria.

The Etsu Nupe appealed to Nupes, especially the privileged ones, to always assist their indgent brethren.

Abubakar said, “Wealth should be circulated and not hoarded, while those endowed with wealth should be their brothers’ keepers.”

Responding, Busu, the new Jekada Labarin Nupe, thanked God and the Etsu Nupe for the honour and pledged to uphold the throne of the Kin Nupe Emirate.

He pledged to live above board and continue to give emirate the positive publicity, as well as bring socioeconomic development to the area.

Also commenting, a friend and confidant of Busu, Alhaji Isah Isah of NTA, Wokoli Labarin Nupe, lauded the Etsu Nupe for bestowing the honour on the new title holder.

Isah said the gesture was an indication of the tremendous confidence he has in the conferee.

Wokilin Labarin Nupe also promised that Jekada Labarin would justify the confidence reposed in him as the gesture would spur him to do more.