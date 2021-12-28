We’ll assist NEXT supermarket bounce back stronger – Minister

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA), Mallam Muhammad Musa Bello, has pledged to provide needed support for the NEXT Cash n Carry supermarket to ensure that it bounces back stronger than what it was before the Boxing Day fire incident that wrecked it.

Bello, who spoke while on an on-the-spot assessment of the mega shopping mall facility, Tuesday, said the fire incident at the place was something that hit the city very hard on the Boxing Day, as it is an important investment, which generates many jobs in the city.

His words: “This particular incident brought out what is good about us as residents, everybody united and supported them.

“I really sympathise with NEXT, particularly because during the heat of the COVID-19, NEXT was among the foremost companies that provided tremendous support to the FCTA, by providing palliative items, which we distributed to vulnerable members of the community.

“Unfortunately, today they are also vulnerable, so it’s our duty in the city to rally round and protect this important investment that is a generator of many jobs in the city.

“We will give them all the needed support, so that they bounce back stronger than what they were before. We look forward to seeing you back to business in the no distant future.”

He commended the managers and staff of NEXT Cash n Carry for having and activating internal fire fighting mechanism in place, which greatly helped in curtailing the inferno.

On the update of investigations into the remote cause of the inferno, the minister said: “The experts are checking to see what the causes are.”

Also commenting on steps taken to prevent reoccurrence of fire outbreaks in the FCT, the minister opines that: “World over, whenever there is a fire incident, it affords city managers and relevant agencies opportunity to review existing code for built facilities, to make sure whenever fire incidences occur, the damages are minimal.

“With this fire incident, together with relevant agencies, we will look at what really happened, then as time goes on additional measures will be presented.”