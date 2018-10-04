We’ll bring Leah Sharibu alive, Buhari reassures mother

President Muhammadu Buhari, yesterday, spoke with Rebecca Sharibu, mother of Leah Sharibu, the Dapchi secondary schoolgirl kidnapped by Boko Haram terrorists.

He assured her that his administration will do everything to bring her daughter back home safe and sound.

This was revealed in a statement by a presidential spokesperson, Garba Shehu.

Leah was abducted alongside some 109 of her schoolmates on February 19 in their school, located in Dapchi,Yobe state.

About a month later, precisely March 21, over 100 of the girls were released in a deal with the Nigerian government, with Leah the only one still with the Boko Haram.

Leah was held back by her captors, reportedly because she refused to renounce her Christian faith.

Since then, the government has been under pressure to negotiate her release, alongside those remaining in captivity, including the Chibok schoolgirls abducted in Borno state, be the same terror group.

According to the statement, Buhari “consoled the Sharibu family and assured the parents that the federal government would do its utmost for the safety and security of their daughter.” The statement quoted the president as telling Sharibu: “I convey my emotion, the strong commitment of my administration and the solidarity of all Nigerians to you and your family as we will do our best to bring your daughter home in peace and safety.” It said Buhari assured the mother that his heart was with her family, as that of the entire nation which continues to pray for the safe return of “our daughter, Leah.” To name campaign council Meanwhile, the President has said he would soon bring all speculations to an end by naming a Presidential Campaign Council (PCC), to lead the All Progressives Congress (APC) to victory in the February 2019 general elections.

The President said he is aware of the yearning by Nigerians for the formation of a full Presidential Campaign Council towards the APC’s victory in the presidential elections.

He appreciated the growing interest that Nigerians have shown in this issue, and conscious of their keen expectation.

The President implored members of the party and the public to exercise some patience regarding the constitution of the PCC.

For now, the President and the party executives are focused on the APC convention scheduled for Saturday, October 6.

“The Presidential Campaign Council will be put in place after the convention.

We are the party that will free Nigeria from corruption and poor governance.

We are the party of change.

We will not let the country down,” he said.

