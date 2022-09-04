We’ll cause progressive change in our land, Kaduna youth leader vows

Youth have been described as the backbone of every country. When they are properly utilised they can remain the lifeline of socio-economic and constant agents of positive change.

A youth leader of Federated Kurama Association, a socio-cultural group in Kaduna state, Mr. Bitrus Garba (Peter), who made the statement at the weekend, vowed to galvanise, and reawaken the Kurama Youth to be agents of positive change.

According to him, the world is transitional with many high technology innovations in all facets of life that the youth of Kurama in Lere local government area of Kaduna state must be active in changing the narrative that Nigerian Youths are “lazy”.

He revealed strategies to harness the best in the Kurama youth to add value to themselves that can cause good development not only in Kaduna state but Nigeria generally.

Garba reiterated this when he was elected unopposed and endorsed as Youth President of the Federated Kurama Association (youth wing) in Yarkasuwa, Saminaka, Saturday amidst cheering supporters who thronged the venue of the election for his support and a show of solidarity.

The new youth leader said that his vision for the Kurama youth is to see them becoming true leaders of today not tomorrow.

“I will make sure a Kurama Youth are liberated from the shackles of poverty, and the only thing that we must do to achieve this is to make them get business concepts to create wealth.

“I and my colleagues must find ways to make them understand that education is a key to development and to get a liberated mind.

“I want to tell you that the problem we are facing today in this country of whatever type, or under whichever guise are all youth related and is the absence of financial independence and education in most of the youth,” he said.

The Election Committee under the Chairmanship of Alhaji Munkaila Bawa ratified the election to be free and fair and described as one of the best.

Other Elcom officials are Mr. Hosea Wada (secretary), Miss Hannatu Chindo (treasurer), and Hon. Joshua Elisha Dogara (member), Mr. Victor Ishaya Kaku (member) have all confirmed that the election was conducted peacefully and freely, and fair.

The new officials are; Idris Ukissa (vice president), Emma Mairabo (vice 1), Jessy Ezekiel (vice 2), and Joel Sale (secretary).

Others are Yusuf Idi Garu (asst. secretary), Christopher Ayuba (treasurer), Zakious Barau (financial secretary), Danbala Ibrahim (auditor), Hannatu Chindo (organising secretary), Nafisa Usman (organising secretary 2).

Silas Yohanna (director of social), Joshua Ashema (PRO1), Istifanus Luka (PRO2), Ezekiel Haruna (PRO3), and Ephraim Dangana (legal adviser) are all officials in the Garba-led administration to bring about positive change in Kurama land

Share this:

Tweet

Print

Email

WhatsApp

