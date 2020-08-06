We’ll complete Ebonyi airport, other projects by 2022 – Umahi

Governor David Umahi of Ebonyi of state, Wednesday assured that he will complete the ongoing international airport at Onueke, Ezza South local government area by 2022.

Also to be completed are the College of Medicine Uburu; dualisation of the Abakaliki-Afikpo; Abakaliki-Enugu road as well as the stadium.

The governor in a press statement signed by his special adviser on media, Mr Francis Nwaze, disclosed this while inspecting the project on Tuesday.

He quoted the governor as saying; “This is 2020, we are looking at 2022 unfailingly to complete this airport project. But most of the important projects we are passionate about completing are the airport, the College of Medicine, dualisation of Abakaliki-Afikpo Road; Abakaliki – Enugu and the stadium.”

“The Bible says when men say there’s a casting down; we will say there’s a lifting up. Abraham followed God when He asked him to follow him to show him a land, he believed God. When God sends you on a mission and you have a passion, He gives you a vision which you pursue with passion.”

Explaining further on the partitions of the airport, he said, “The terminal building for the airport is like two and a half size of a shopping mall. If you can trace the mall, this is like two and a half size of the mall. It is going to be the biggest terminal building in the country. We have done almost 90 percent of the pilling and the vocal, and that’s the real work and more money. What’s in the ground is more than what is coming up.”