We’ll conduct rancour-free national convention – APC…Boasts PDP can’t return to power in 2023

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has extolled the Governor Mai Mala Buni-led Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee, saying it had repositioned the party.

This was contained in a statement issued by the party taking a look at its activities in the year 2021, while looking ahead to the incoming 2022.

The party in a statement by its national secretary, John James Akpanudoedehe, stated that, “Our great party, the All Progressives Congress, its leadership, supporters, and teeming members join all Nigerians to celebrate the commencement of the 2022 New Year.

“Despite the challenges brought by events of 2021, notably the effects and restrictions of several waves of the Covid-19 global pandemic, and most recently the Omicron variant, the year 2021 was indeed an eventful year for APC and the Governor Mai Mala Buni CECPC leadership of the party.

“Recall that the APC Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC) was birthed by the Party’s National Executive Committee (NEC) in June 2020 as an interim administration to steer the affairs of the Party following widespread and crippling internal rancour that had threatened the kernel and continued existence of the Party.

“Under the leadership of His Excellency Mai Mala Buni who doubles as the governor of Yobe state, the CECPC leadership consulted widely and immediately undertook the task of understudying the state of the Party and setting agenda to identify issues and to resolve all pending and emerging internal crisis within the Party at all levels, and to create a harmonious working atmosphere for the Party’s planned National Convention.”

It added, “On other fronts, the 13-member caretaker committee while delivering on its mandates has continued to break barriers and achieve truly remarkable milestones.

“Following CECPC’s conduct of a nationwide membership registration, revalidation and register update exercise, APC is now unarguably the most populous political party in Nigeria with a membership base of over 40 million registered members.

“The caretaker committee has established a truly unified, strong, repositioned and progressive political unit that has gone on to win a number of critical elections across the country.

“Under the leadership of Governor Mai Mala Buni, the CECPC has created a member-centered party structure – one that guarantees the full participation of all members in decision making and party activities.

“It has won into the APC fold three serving governors and scores of parliamentarians from other political parties. It has successfully reviewed the APC Constitution.

“It has scrutinised and paid for the inherited debts with respect to the services to the party in the past administration. It has ended and resolved inherited litigations and court cases instituted by many aggrieved members against the party for various reasons by reaching out to the aggrieved members who have consequently responded to the CECPC reconciliation.

“It has entrenched stronger internal democracy in the party as demonstrated in the transparent candidate nomination processes and congresses.

“It has established a National Reconciliation Committee under the leadership of Sen. Abdulahi Adamu to reach out to aggrieved members, in the current dispensation, with the view to resolving areas of misunderstanding and proactively preventing a crisis. The committee has received various memoranda and has recorded a good number of resolutions that have improved the party’s cohesion subsequently.”