We’ll continue to defend Duke- SDP

As a follow up to last week’s judgement by a Federal High Court, Abuja which declared Prof Jerry Gana as the standard bearer of the Social Democratic Party (SDP), the leadership of the party has declared that it would continue to defend the processes of the primaries leading to the October declaration of the former governor of Cross River state, Mr Donald Duke as the party’s presidential flag bearer.

In a statement at the weekend by the National Publicity Secretary, Mr Alfa Mohammed, the party however acknowledged both Prof Jerry Gana and Duke as “two eminent Nigerians and loyal party men with adequate intellectual competence to move Nigeria forward and will continue to treat them as such.”

According to the party spokesman, “SDP recognises the right of every citizen to seek redress in the court of law as done by Prof Jerry Gana, as well as the right to appeal judgements which Donald Duke has also promised to exercise.

“Although the party will continue to maintain its impartial stance on the matter, it will continue to make itself available in the court when called upon to defend the primary election and the process involved.

“We therefore, enjoin all party faithful to go about their campaigns with the desired vigour and refrain from any conduct that may cause division in the party.

“We must be guided by the fact that whichever way the case goes, SDP will continue to have a formidable and promising candidate who needs to be delivered.”

Duke had also at the Weekend indicated his resolve to appeal the judgment.

