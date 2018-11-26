We’ll continue to support families of fallen heroes- FCT Minister 

The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) has increased its annual donation to the Armed Forces Remembrance Day appeal fund by 40 per cent, to further assist families of the nation’s fallen heroes.

Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Malam Muhammad Musa Bello disclosed this, Friday, when he was decorated with the 2019 emblem by the leader of a delegation from the Federal Ministry of Defence, Major Isa Abdulhamid Jawondo, in a brief ceremony in his office.

Malam Bello said approval has been given already for the release of the monies to the fund and pledged the continued support of the FCTA for activities to ameliorate the lives of families of the fallen heroes.

He acknowledged the good work of the Nigerian legion, stressing that the sacrifices of the nation’s fallen heroes will not go in vain.

He also assured that staff of the FCTA would wear the emblem up until the January 15, 2019 when the fallen heroes would be formally celebrated.