We’ll domesticate sophisticated tech – Onu

The Minister of Science, Technology and Innovation, Dr. Ogbonnaya Onu has said that the domestication of specialised sophisticated technology in the area of ‘Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAV) drones,’ through reverse engineering will provide jobs and eradicate poverty.

He stated this when he inaugurated an Inter-Ministerial Committee for the implementation of the Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) between the Ministry and Aeronautic Ltd (now Wise Guide Technology Nig. Ltd) on Monday, in Abuja.

According to him that, “reverse engineering is the reproduction of another manufacturer’s product following detailed examination of its construction or composition. Adding that by locally producing, the nation will be in a good position to provide jobs and eradicate poverty.”

The Minister stated that the purpose of the MOU is basically for research, development in the area UAV because of the benefits attached to it especially in the area of creating more wealth for the nation.

Speaking on behalf of the Committee, Mr. Yahaya Isa. for the Director General National Space Research Development Agency (NASRDA), assured to give their full commitment and support not to let Nigerians down for the opportunity to serve. Adding that, it will be a fruitful synergy.

