We’ll ensure Koroduma is captured by INEC – Olunrusola

Newly elected president of Koroduma one-man village Progressive Forum, Femi Olorunsola, has promised to ensure the community is captured by the Independent National Electoral Commission( INEC) during his tenure.

He made the disclosure in his acceptance speech following a free, fair and the credible election of executives of the forum over the weekend.

Speaking on behalf of other executive members, Olorunsola said: “It is disheartening to see members of our community trekking a long distance on election days to perform their civic duty because there is no single polling booth in the whole of Koroduma one-man village.

“I promise to work with fellow EXCO members to see that we put pressure on INEC to do the needful by capturing the community in the ongoing delineation exercise”

Other officials elected are James Ola-Onyi, vice-president, Denis Emuekevwo, Secretary-General and Emmanuel Copi Iriogbe as the Forum’s Public Relations Officer.

The rest include Fredaline Anyor who emerged as the Treasurer, Johnson Terngu-Mile Provost/Welfare Officer and Seye Adeniran, Financial Secretary.

In his remark, chairman of the electoral committee, Mr Chidiebere Iwu, charged the new officers to see their election as a call to duty, and fixed the inauguration date for Saturday March 13.

