We’ll ensure over 10,000 stranded Nigerian girls in Middle East’re repatriated – FG

The federal government on Friday reiterated its resolve to ensure the repatriation of over 10,000 Nigerian girls who are stranded in Lebanon, Saudi Arabia, Oman, and other Middle East countries.

The Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Sadiya Umar Farouq, gave the assurance via a statement by her special adviser on strategic communications, Halima Oyelade.

The minister, who frowned upon the plight of the affected Nigerians, charged the nation’s youth to take advantage of the various government interventions put in place to aid them.

She expressed delight over the return of 198 Nigerians who were hitherto stranded in Lebanon, but had returned home.

According to her, the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs Disaster Management and Social Development along with the National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP) and the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) received the returnees on Wednesday, August 12 and Thursday, August 13, 2020.

The statement read in part, “There are about 5,000 Nigerian girls stranded in Lebanon who have been lured there for domestic servitude out of which the Nigerian Embassy has completed documentation of 256 that are willing to return home.

“The ministry and relevant Agencies under its supervision remain committed to ensuring the safe return of Nigerians stranded in Lebanon and other countries.”

She said distress calls had been received from Nigerian girls stranded in Saudi Arabia, Oman, Egypt and other parts of the Middle East.

The minister called on “Nigerians especially the young ones to refrain from allowing themselves to be enticed and lured to indignity through promises of a better life rather they should take advantage of the various interventions government has put in place to aid them in making the best of their lives within the shores of Nigeria adding that there is no place like home.”

“The returnees will be profiled and provided with psychological support by NAPTIP.”