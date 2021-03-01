We’ll expose those behind banditry in Zamfara-Matawalle

Zamfara state Governor Bello Mohammed Matawalle says his administration will soon expose those aiding banditry in the state.

The Governor made the remarks when he received the state Council of Chiefs under the leadership of Emir of Anka, Alhaji Attahiru Ahmed Anka who visited Government House to symphatize with state government over the abduction of over 300 school girls of Government Girls Junior Secondary School Jangebe by armed bandits last Friday.

The Governor pointed out that his administration will expose those behind Banditry and other criminality bedeviling the state immediately after the rescue of the kidnapped female students.

“As soon as our kidnapped female students rescued, we are going to expose those fueling Banditry in Zamfara State in order to bring the end of the trend in the state”. Matawalle said.

He described the peace reconciliation process initiated by his administration as the only way to have a relative and permanent peace across the state, urging all the relevant stakeholders to continue supporting the state government under his leadership to attain the desired objectives.

In his remarks, Alhaji Anka on behalf of the Emirs said, they were at the Government House to register their sympathy and commiserated with Zamfara state Governor, parents of the kidnapped female students over the unfortunate incident.

The Monarchs described the situation as unbecoming, barbaric and inhumane, pointing out that they will do everything needful to ensure the ongoing peace reconciliation process initiated by the state government under the leadership of the governor is sustained for peace to thrive in the state.