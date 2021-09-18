We’ll extend telecom shutdown beyond 2 weeks-Matawalle

…Says 100 informants arrested





Zamfara state governor Bello Matawalle has said more than 100 informants have been arrested during the ongoing military operations aim at riding the state of bandits.

He said the two-weeks shutdown of communication services will be extended.

Matawalle stated this in a BBC Hausa exclusive programme, ‘Ganimun hanya,’ aired Saturday morning.

“When I became Governor I entered into treaty with the bandits, as part of their Allah’s given rights, but lots of them discarded the peace treaty, I noticed decits and most of them gone back to the busht and continue with their gangs.

“Any one that does not support our decision he should be regarded as one of the terrorists.

“Any one that challenged shutting down communication and food supply to them, is with the terrorists, he has hand and is support them.”

He said those kicking against the decision, are doing so because they are not victims of banditry.

“It will be good for other state Governments to shutdown communication, and we are talking they will take same decision,” he said.

Governor Matawalle said the operation is greatly yielding successes, adding that it is important for other nighbouring state governments to adopt similar measures in other to collectively deal with the bandits.

“We are gaining successes, we will surely extend the two weeks period, we will meet with heads of security agencies, because our aim is to secure our people,” he said.

According to the governor , the workings of informats given out information to the bandits is a major problem, because they wouldn’t know how and when to go after their targets untill they are inform.

“So far more than 100 informants have been arrested,” he said.