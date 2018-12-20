We’ll fish out Badeh’s killers – NAF

The Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar has condemned the killing on Tuesday of former Chief of Defence Staff, Alex Badeh, saying the incident was “totally unacceptable”.

He stated this at the Fourth Quarter Chief of Air Staff Conference yesterday in Abuja.

Badeh, a retired air marshal, died from gunshot injuries sustained when his vehicle was attacked while returning from his farm along the Abuja-Keffi road.

Abubakar said the Nigeria Air Force was still in a state of shock over the death of its former chief.

“We are in no doubt in the state of shock of what happened yesterday when the former CDS was killed along Keffi-Abuja road.

“The entire Air Force family is shocked about the incident and we are expressing our condolence to the wife and children of Air Chief Marshal Alex Badeh.

“We are very appreciative of the sentiments expressed by Nigerians after the incident. It shows we love and support the Service.

“This is something that is very encouraging; for this kind of thing to happen, it is something that is totally unacceptable,” he said.

He explained that the NAF was working very closely since Tuesday to find those behind the heinous crime, and said “by the special grace of God, we will get them and they will face justice.”

The air chief said it was an internal reminder to Nigerians that the military had shouldered the responsibility of protecting lives and property of all Nigerians.

He pointed out that the military had been working to ensure that every Nigerian was able to pursue his or her business without fear or intimidation.

He commended President Muhammadu Buhari and the National Assembly for resources they had provided to ensure that security challenges were reduced.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that late retired Badeh was standing trial at the Federal High Court, Abuja, for allegedly abusing his office by diverting N3.97 billion public funds.

He was billed to open his defence in the fraud charge against him by the federal government on January 16, 2019.

The late four-star flag officer of the Nigerian Air Force was the 18th Chief of Air Staff, from October 4, 2012 to January 16, 2014, and the 15th Chief of Defence Staff, from January 16, 2014 to July 13, 2015. (NAN)

