We‘ll improve govt IGR via our operations’ franchise – SGoF

The Surveyor General of the Federation (SGoF), Surv. Abuduganiyu Adeyemi Adebomehin, has said the agency would improve Internally Generated Revenue (1GR) of government through the franchise of some of their operations and services in line with the Public-Private Partnership (PPP) agenda of the federal government.

Adebomehin who stated during an interactive session with journalists in Abuja on Friday, said the agency intends to achieve this through it modern printing press, its data centre and others.

He said, “The management under my leadership is exploring various means within the law to ensure increased revenue generation. We can boast about the best state-of- the- art printing press fully operational for any printing works. I appeal to MDAs and encourage members of the public in general for patronage, and I promised them the best for their money.

“To fully reposition the office to adequately discharge its statutory duties and in meeting its obligations to the government and Nigerians, we have concluded arrangements for installation of a number of Continuously Operating Reference Station (CORS), and revamping of more than ten others across the country that have stopped streaming.

“Our plan is to make geospatial data, other products and services of ours accessible to consumers and other end users from any parts of the country and the world.”

He however, appealed to the federal government and the organized private sector to invest in the high performance data centre of the office which will cost nothing less than a billion naira to be fully operational.

He assured that the government and the country stands to benefit immensely when the centre is completely operationalized because it will also boost huge revenue generation for the country.