We’ll make Nigeria livable again – Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari has said that the sheer desperation that makes Nigerian youths dare the Sahara Desert and the Mediterranean Sea in the bid to take up menial jobs in Europe is hurting the pride of the country.

The President said this at State House in Abuja during a farewell audience with the outgoing High Commissioner of the Republic of Namibia, Peingeondjabi Shipoh.

Stressing that there were vast opportunities for Nigeria and Namibia to cooperate in areas sucg as agriculture and trade, the President recalled the sacrifices made for the freedom of Namibia, particularly by the administrations of Generals Murtala Muhammed and Olusegun Obasanjo.

With great potentials in Africa, the President decried illegal exodus to Europe, at grave risk to lives and limbs.

He pledged: “We will do our best to make our country liveable again.” In his remarks, the outgoing High Commissioner, who spent four years and eleven months in Nigeria, said the country had become second home for himself and his family.

“I enjoyed great support in carrying out my duties.

I return home with absolute satisfaction that our two countries are more than ready for intra-African trade and exchange of state visits by the leaders.

Our two countries have a lot in common, and Africa can only be developed by Africans themselves,” he said.

Shipoh also wished Nigeria successful general elections in 2019

