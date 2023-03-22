We’ll move Mandella market soon – Bago

The Mandella Market situated on the Zuba – Kaduna road near Zuma Rock in Suleja local government of Niger state will soon be moved because it has consistently endangered lives and properties of citizens, Niger state governor- elect, Umar Mohammed Bago, has said.

Bago stated this Wednesday in a congratulatory visit by members of the Correspondents Chapel of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) Niger state council, in Minna.

He said: “You are welcome to a new Niger state. I want to thank you the media for doing your best and your support. I want to assure you that we will partner with the Correspondents Chapel.”

He stated that his administration will operate open door policy, adding: “We will welcome constructive criticisms. Our doors are open to all, please keep us abreast of issues and happenings in the state. Do not be judgmental and also listen to us.”

Speaking on the imperative of moving Mandella Market from its present site, the governor-elect stated that it has constituted lots of danger and hazards to residents of the city and motorists plying the Kaduna – Abuja Road.

He said: “The media, especially the Correspondents Chapel of the NUJ will come with us the day we will move the Mandella Market. We will however not impede on fundamental human rights during the exercise.”

Speaking earlier, the chairman of the Correspondents Chapel, Niger state council, Comrade Mustafa Bina, said the chapel was ready to partner with the new administration for the development of the state.

