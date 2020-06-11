We’ll not condone corruption in Kogi primary healthcare – ED







The Executive Director, Kogi State Primary Healthcare Development Agency (KSPHCDA), Dr. Abubakar Yakubu has warned officers of the agency against indulging in any act of corruption that could jeopardise effective healthcare delivery at the grassroots.



Yakubu gave the warning at a training programme organised for heads of departments, account and programme officers of the agency Thursday in Lokoja.



Addressing the participants, Yakubu emphasised his commitment to zero tolerance to any act of corruption, misappropriation or mismanagement of funds in the agency.



”I cannot condone any act of corruption and I will not spare anybody who will get himself involved in such an act,” he said.



The executive director stressed that the training was very important to them in the agency, noting that account officers from the 21 local government areas of the state were trained Wednesday.



”Today we are training our own state account officers including the programme officers, who would handle funds.



”So, it is very important to come together to play all our cards and put them on the table so that everybody will see our policy direction.



”This is how we intend to achieve our objectives, and then we are not going to accept any seeming act of corruption.



”We are here to train ourselves so that nobody will be found wanting in his or her line of duty,” he restated.



He further warned that he would not hesitate to handover any erring officer to the relevant authority for prosecution.



He stressed that the training would enhance the effective implementation and fund management of the state’s Primary Healthcare Under One Roof (PHCUOR).



The resource person, Mr. Precious Ayobami, an associate chartered accountant, stressed the need to always retire any expended funds quickly as possible without hesitation.



Ayobami called for effective collaboration of all various departments in the agency to ensure proper accountability.