We’ll not leave APC, Osun splinter group vows 



A splinter group of the All Progressives Congress (APC) led by the former Secretary of the party in Osun state, Rasaq Salinsile, has said it wouldremain operational members of the party no matter the internal wrangling.



A release by the Publicity Secretary of the faction, Abiodun Agboola, made available to Journalists in Osogbo, on Monday, alleged that there is a ground plot and sinister move by Governor Adegboyega Oyetola to blackmail them out of the APC.



According to the release, it was jointly resolved at the stakeholders meeting that all members of the party who belong to the Salinsile faction should stay put in the party as genuine co-founders, co-developers and indeed co-sustainers.



“We urge good spirited Nigerians to ignore Governor Oyetola-led IleriOluwa and cohort’s mischief that we are planning to leave the party. Our tendency is still part and parcel of Osun APC.



“Our conviction to pursue a desired new order and restoration of rights, sanity and true progressive ideology became stronger with the conclusion of the APC’s national convention few days back. Including the alleged murderer of Chief Bola Ige in the national working committee of the party is indeed a big slap on the face of genuine progressives, but we will not abandon the platform for a fair weather friend and his sponsors whose desperation to undeserved political profits has led to the bastardization of the progressives norms and values.



“However, the stakeholders believe that the newly installed national executives of the APC (excluding the political prostitute among them) may as well be a very bright hope which will put an end to the impunity riddled Caretaker Committee which had Governor Oyetola as member, thus making him to roughshod all our pleas.



“As authentic members of the APC who worked assiduously for the restoration of progressive movement to government in the State of Osun, and has not engaged in free window political transfers like the Oyetola people, it will be absurd for us to leave the party for the unprincipled politicians who doesn’t mind it sinking if it comes to that.



“Instead of leaving the party, we will continue to relentlessly and systematically pursue the court cases we have on our hands; we are sure of victory on the suits, if they are devoid of vicious human interference.



“The cloudy situation in Osun APC is a passing phase which will definitely come to an end by the grace of God who has not, and will never support treachery and the patriotic zeal of the new management team of the APC at the national level who desires success for the party.



“We are the original inheritors and proud sustainers of the progressive politics and governance in Osun and therefore cannot leave it for Minimalist who has not offered the people tangible democratic dividends in about four years now.”

