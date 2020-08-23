We’ll partner Azura plant, others for improved power supply – Ize-Iyamu

The All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship candidate in the Edo state governorship election, Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu, has promised to partner Azura Edo Plant and others in the energy sector for improved power supply in the state.

This, he said, was part of his plans to embark on jobs/wealth creation for the citizens of the state.

Azura Edo Plant, located in Benin City, is the country’s largest Independent Power Plant (IPP) and the first fully financed private power plant in Nigeria.

The plant currently produces 450 megawatts of electricity but in the long run, the plant is expected to produce 1,500 megawatts.

A statement by the campaign organisation issued in Abuja quoted the APC standard bearer as saying that the state needed regular power supply in order to achieve his agenda for industrialisation.

He said: “A strong and prosperous Edo state will depend on a vibrant and growing manufacturing sector that can create competitive advantages in the midst of rapid technological change and globalisation of markets, production and innovation. Manufacturing is an antidote for unemployment, a creator of wealth and a harbinger of sustainable development.”

“The primary objective of the industrialisation programme of government will be to accelerate the pace of industrial development in the state by leveraging private financing through Public-Private-Partnership (PPP). In doing this, we need regular power supply in the state.’’

The governorship hopeful said his desire to partner the energy company and other interested investors in the sector, was predicated on the fact that energy plays a huge role in the economic development, poverty reduction and security of any state or nation.

Ize-Iyamu said: “Uninterrupted power supply is vital for economic growth and any nation that desires to create jobs and wealth will crucially depend on the long-term availability of power from sources that are reasonably priced and available.

“Energy is a critical factor in all the sectors of any country’s economy. Energy supports the delivery of basic needs such as cooked food, relaxed living temperature, lighting, piped born water, essential health care, educational aids and other social amenities.”