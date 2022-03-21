We’ll pay allegiance to any governor in support of IPOB cause – Spokesman

Outlawed pro-Biafra group, Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) said weekend that it is willing to cooperate with or support any governor from South-east or South south that supports its cause of ensuring liberation for Biafrans.

“We wish to assure South-east and South south governors that IPOB members are human beings with an unwavering interest of Biafrans at heart. Our work is geared towards pursuing the happiness, wellbeing and security of the Biafran people and of Biafraland.

“In this regard, therefore, IPOB led by Onyendu Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, is ready and open to cooperate with any of them seeking our support for the common good of our people. We also state that any governor that makes himself a willing Fulani tool to criminalise our just agitation for freedom will without a doubt be paid in the same coin.”

The group stated this in a statement made available to the media Sunday.

The statement which was signed by their spokesman, Emma Powerful, said in as much as IPOP is willing to cooperate, they will not tolerate any of them being a “willing tool in the hands of Fulani.”

The group pointed out that the new governor of Anambra state, Prof. Charles Soludo, would be their man should he support their cause.

“Our attention has been drawn to an encouraging statement by the new governor of Anambra state, Professor Chukwuma Soludo, during his inuaguration. We commend him for reasoning the way he did, but at the same time we admonish him to be weary of wicked, selfish and evil politicians who never mean well for our people so as not to deceive him. We hope he will keep to his promises and serve our people selflessly and wholeheartedly which in turn will help to promote the peace and security of our ancestral land. Anambra, being Diokpara, (the first son), must show leadership in the much awaited renaissance.

“We, therefore, assure him of the full cooperation of Biafran youth in his bid to secure Anambra state. IPOB will give him every support he needs to make Anambra the envy of the black race.

“IPOB will fully support any governor in Biafra land who shows he has the understanding and the precarious condition of our people in Nigeria. If any governor does not conspire with our oppressors to perpetuate our woes, he/she will enjoy the full support of our people,” IPOP said.