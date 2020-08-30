We’ll probe Ajimobi administration – Oyo govt

Oyo state Commissioner for Information, Culture and Tourism, Dr. Wasiu Olatubosun, Saturday said the Governor Seyi Makinde-led administration is set to probe the alleged fraudulent practices perpetuated by the immediate past administration of Abiola Ajimobi.

The commissioner who stated this in Ibadan while speaking on IBR 92.5FM radio programme tagged ‘Bottomline’ assured that there will be no going back on the decision of the administration to probe the said allegations.

The commissioner said there were documents in possession of the state which the state anti-graft body would work on to unearth many shoddy deals allegedly made by the last administration which had what he called colossal effect on the finances of the state.

“Whenever the anti-graft body commences work and documents that shows monumental fraudulent practices by the last administration is presented to them for investigation, the people of this state will be confounded. Some people used the resources that belonged to the vast majority of Oyo state people to promote personal glory and interests,” he said.

Speaking on the May 12, 2018 local government election in the state, Dr. Olatunbosun stated that the said polls was a nullity from the beginning as All Progressive Congress (APC) candidates that participated in the election never obtained forms to contest.

The commissioner pointed out that “no document in the custody of the State Independent Electoral Commission (OYSIEC) contained the fact that any form was purchased by the candidates of the erstwhile ruling party in the state and that interested candidates from the opposition parties were barred from doing so.

He said: “It was clear from the beginning that the exercise was a charade. They just went ahead to waste the state’s resources as none of the APC candidates obtained form while the opposition aspirants were not allowed to obtain forms as well.”

Dr. Olatunbosun stated further that: “We are all aware of the outcry from their own party chieftains such as the former Minister of Communication, Barrister Bayo Shittu, the Accord Party (AP) and Socialist Party of Nigeria (SPN) among others against the activities before the election and the election itself.”