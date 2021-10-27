We’ll produce local raw materials to stop importation – Bright

The convener Focus Africa Innovation and Commodity Expo, Mr. Sucex Bright, has said the organisation is poised for production of Nigerian local raw materials to put an end to the importation of foreign materials.

He made this assertion at the press conference in Abuja Wednesday ahead of the Focus Africa Science, Innovation and Commodity EXPO coming up on November 1st to 4th, 2021 in Abuja.

He said EXPO is the response strategy to deepening local content in raw materials and commodity utilisation among African countries. Through this strategy, he said, basic raw materials and commodity export will be limited and domestic industrial activities promoted.

He added that the key objectives of this is to industrialise African economy, link indigenous research technology and innovation industry, harmonise trade partnership across the continent and promote the acceptance and presence of domestic products.

It is also to encourage the use of local resources by building capacity and avoiding waste and leakage by sharing experience in storage and prevention of perishable commodities.

He stated further that the target participants are science, technology and innovation organisations from all African countries, commodity suppliers, processors and users of fashion designers, bread makers, art and craft equipment manufacturers, local manufacturers, organised private sector, research institutions, universities, financial institutions, youth based ICT/agro-businesses, foreign investors in health, as well as aviation, consumables and transportation sectors.