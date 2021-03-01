We’ll recover misappropriated Imo wealth, properties –Uzodinna

Governor Hope Uzodinma of Imo state Sunday stated his willingness to face probe at the end of his tenure if his successor so wishes.

The governor was speaking at the Imo Stakeholders’ Meeting, 4th in the series in his administration, which held at the Traditional Rulers’ Parliament in Owerri, weekend.

Uzodinma vowed to recover all funds and properties looted by former governor, Rochas Okorocha, his family members and cronies and re-establish the state’s patrimony, adding that the exercise would set the stage for the recovery of the ones in his hands, if any, by his successor.

On why he is insisting on probing Okorocha, he said on assumption of office, Imo people yearned for a holistic probe of Okorocha’s administration which was why he validated the mandate of the commissions set up by the defunct Emeka Ihedioha administration and conferred legitimacy on them in accordance with the law, irrespective of the fact that Okorocha and his cronies tried to stop them in court and failed and also approached him to do the same.

This, he said, reminded him of the title of one of the novels of James Hardly Chase: “The Guilty are Afraid.”

He stated that, “The White Paper is out and it has been gazzetted. Our duty remains to ensure faithful implementation of those recommendations.

“As a government, we will use all legal means to recover every property or wealth wrongly appropriated by anyone, Okorocha inclusive. This is my covenant with Imo people and I intend to keep it to the letter.”