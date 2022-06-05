We’ll rely on Oyo Chieftaincy declaration for selection of new Alaafin – Makinde 

Oyo state governor, Engr Seyi Makinde has disclosed that the

processes to select a new Alaafin will not go beyond the Alaafin of Oyo Chieftaincy Declaration.

The governor, who said this in Oyo town, Saturday at a state burial ceremony organised for the late Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Olayiwola Adeyemi, declared that the processes that would lead to the emergence of the next Alaafin will be strictly based on the Alaafin of Oyo Chieftaincy Declaration.

According to the governor, some people are presently coming to him with versions of history on how they want the selection of a new Alaafin of Oyo to be.

“I have seen people who came to me and said that the first Alaafin gave birth to about 13 children and that only two out of them were recognised and this is an opportunity to bring in the others, and I asked them if it is in the Declaration. But they said it is inside a declaration that was not signed,” he said.

Makinde added: “I told them a new Alaafin will be selected only through the Declaration that was signed. So, on behalf of the government and the people of Oyo State, I want to greet all of us.

“Let me also use this opportunity to let our people in Oyo know that the process to select a new Alaafin will not go beyond the Alaafin of Oyo Chieftaincy Declaration.”

The governor, who stressed that the late Oba Adeyemi lived an impactful life, maintained that Oyo state has lost an irreplaceable king and an encyclopaedia of Yoruba history and culture.

“Today is a day of celebration for us as we are celebrating a life that was well-lived and impactful. Let me share one or two things with us on my relationship with the late Kabiyesi. People may feel we were not in good terms before his departure but that was not true. In 2015 when I was campaigning to be the governor of Oyo State, he was one of the few people that told me the truth,” he said.

