We’ll sanction personnel whose act leads to troop’s death – Buratai 

The Chief of Army Staff, Lt.-Gen. Tukur Buratai yesterday warned that
any officer or soldier whose indecisive act leads to the killing of
personnel in an operation would be sanctioned.
The army chief issued the warning while addressing troops of 2
Division in Ibadan, Oyo State. He charged troops deployed in various
operations across the country to be decisive or be decisively dealt
with by criminal elements.
He also advised those engaged in operations to act in line with the
rules of engagement and be professional and respect human rights.
He said: “While we are working hard to stabilise the situation in the
North East, we must maintain the tempo of operation in areas where we
have challenges like kidnapping and banditry.
“Any situation that tends to breach security, you must tackle
decisively when called upon to aid civil authorities. If you don’t
act decisively, criminals will decisively deal with you and we will
not tolerate where our personnel are killed.”
The army chief restated his warning against hobnobbing with
politicians, saying that dire consequences await whoever caught doing
that would be dealt with.
He assured that troops’ welfare, as well as that of their families was
being given attention.
Buratai inaugurated a number of projects in the 2 Division and on
Monday in Osogbo he had inaugurated the Ballistic Vest Production
Facility of the Nigeria Machine Tools and ordered for the supply of
10,000 of the vests for troops.
Be the first to comment