We’ll sanction personnel whose act leads to troop’s death – Buratai 

The Chief of Army Staff, Lt.-Gen. Tukur Buratai yesterday warned that

any officer or soldier whose indecisive act leads to the killing of

personnel in an operation would be sanctioned.

The army chief issued the warning while addressing troops of 2

Division in Ibadan, Oyo State. He charged troops deployed in various

operations across the country to be decisive or be decisively dealt

with by criminal elements.

He also advised those engaged in operations to act in line with the

rules of engagement and be professional and respect human rights.

He said: “While we are working hard to stabilise the situation in the

North East, we must maintain the tempo of operation in areas where we

have challenges like kidnapping and banditry.

“Any situation that tends to breach security, you must tackle

decisively when called upon to aid civil authorities. If you don’t

act decisively, criminals will decisively deal with you and we will

not tolerate where our personnel are killed.”

The army chief restated his warning against hobnobbing with

politicians, saying that dire consequences await whoever caught doing

that would be dealt with.

He assured that troops’ welfare, as well as that of their families was

being given attention.

Buratai inaugurated a number of projects in the 2 Division and on

Monday in Osogbo he had inaugurated the Ballistic Vest Production

Facility of the Nigeria Machine Tools and ordered for the supply of

10,000 of the vests for troops.

