We’ll tackle cybersecurity risks on capital market – SEC

The Securities and Exchange Commission has said it is currently working along with other agencies on a sectoral strategy to tackle any potential cyber security threat on the Nigerian capital market.

The Director-General of SEC, Mr Lamido Yuguda disclosed this on Thursday while briefing journalists on the outcome of the first Capital Market Committee meeting of 2022.

For over two decades, the CMC has served as a veritable platform for interface amongst capital market stakeholders to discuss issues germane to the development and orderly conduct of market activities.

He said that the issue of cybersecurity is becoming increasingly important globally as many of the activities of individuals and organisations are now being conducted digitally more than ever before.

The SEC DG told journalists that while this has significantly raised efficiency levels, it has triggered a new set of risks which the commission must recognize and guard against.