We’ll take projects to every part of Gombe – Yahaya

In order to boost Gombe state economy and pave the way for greater transformation, Governor Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya has assured of his resolve to take development projects to the nooks and crannies of the state.

Governor Yahaya stated this while inspecting the ongoing Nayi Nawa- Woro Shi’e bye-pass road project in Akko local government area.

The governor stated his administration’s commitment towards providing access roads and other development projects to nooks and crannies of the state.

While expressing satisfaction with the pace of work, the governor called on the residents of the benefitting communities to cooperate with the contractors handling the project.

He assured of his government’s commitment to ensure that the project is completed on time, warning residents against encroaching road side spaces after completion.

Yahaya said such spaces are reserved for some critical facilities like water pipe lines, street lights, walk ways and trees.

He said he is mindful of his campaign promises to the people and vowed to ensure that the teeming electorate enjoy the dividends of democracy through many of his administration’s people- oriented projects, policies and programmes such as the network- eleven- hundred and the Gombe Goes Green in order to improve the socio-economic activities of the citizenry.

