We’ll use every legal means to return Oyo APC to majority – Stakeholders

Major stakeholders in the Oyo state All Progressives Congress, (APC) on Wednesday vowed to use every legal means to return the party to majority of its members.

The major stakeholders after a joint meeting in Ibadan main city and Ibadan outer city, condemned the inauguration of Hon Isaac Omodewu as the Oyo state chairman of the party.

At the meeting, the APC stakeholders also unanimously rejected Hon Omodewu as Chairman of the party in the State, saying, the Congress that produced him was flawed and had earlier been rejected by the National Caretaker Committee of the party.

The major stakeholders in their remarks stressed that they are not ready to fold their hands and see the party been taken over by few minority at the detriment of the majority who are mostly the foundation members of the party.

According to the Oyo APC major stakeholders, ” the inauguration of Hon Omodewu is a threat to the party in Oyo state as the enthronement of a minority group on a majority cannot stand as it will only lead the party to electoral disaster in Oyo state”.

Emphasizing that there was no congress on which Hon Omodewu could be returned as the Oyo state Chairman, they wondered the basis on which the National Secretariat could have issued Omodewu with a “Certificate of Return”.