We’ll use Lagos resources to benefit ordinary people – AD

Alliance for Democracy (AD) governorship candidate in Lagos State, Owolabi Salis, has vowed to ensure that the resources of the state are managed in a way that it would improve the socio-economic well-being of the people.

The candidate, who lamented that the ordinary people are not benefitting from the enormous resources of the state, said his administration would focus on things that would affect the people positively and also upgrade the infrastructure to ginger industrialization and other facets of development.

Salis, who made the promise at the graduation ceremony of a free empowerment training scheme in Alimosho area of the state, added that Lagos commonwealth belongs to the people.

Noting that the scheme has benefitted over 60, 000 Lagosians, he urged the 500 graduants drawn from different parts of the state to put to use skills they acquired from the training and empowerment programme.

Further, Salis said the foundation had trained beneficiaries in hair dressing, barbing, building, electrical, plumbing, fashion designing, beauticology, shoe making, soap, balm making, among others.

He said plans were already in place to assist the grandaunts financially through grants, loan and other facilities that would assist them to become independent.

“There are monies from Bank of Industries (BOI) and even the Trades Money as well as other programmes meant for poverty alleviation but it doesn’t get to the people but we are presently looking into it and very soon.

“We are going to be having a seminar whereby we gather all the graduants together and we are going to train them on how to access the funds and also to supervise and make sure it gets to them

“Beneficiaries of the empowerment program is not based on party, most of the people that have benefited from the empowerment programs are not from my party because the program is not political.

“It is a social event and if I emerged as the governor, it will be ungodly for me to discriminate those who are not in my party, I am not just the candidates of AD members but I am the candidate of the oppressed people in APC, PDP and other parties.

“The AD is made up of credible people from APC, PDP and about 24 other parties. We have just only one objective, and that is to take Lagos State Commonwealth resources and return it to the people and we are going to achieve it,” he said.