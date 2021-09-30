We’ll use legislative tools for Nigeria’s perfect union – Gbajabiamila

Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, has said that the 9th House was committed to using the tools of legislative authority to advance solutions and implement policies that will help achieve a perfect union for the country.

Gbajabiamila spoke when he declared open the 2021 Roundtable on Social Protection Cover organised by the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) in Abuja on Wednesday, with the theme ‘Expanding Social Protection Cover and Ensuring Effective Implementation in Nigeria.’

The Speaker, who said he has the “greatest respect and love” for the Nigerian workers, called on well-meaning Nigerians, including politicians, to always have the interest of the workers at heart.

“So, when we gather as we have done this morning to think together about the ways to improve social protection cover in our country, we are engaged in a fundamental act of nation-building.

“We are making sure that there is a collective agreement on what it will take to achieve our best visions for Nigeria and the welfare of all our nation’s people. I expect that having secured agreement on what needs to be done, we will do what is required.

“I want to assure you that in the 9th House of Representatives, we are committed to using the tools of legislative authority to advance solutions and implement policies that will help achieve the promise of a more perfect union.”

Earlier in an address, the NLC president, Comrade Ayuba Wabba, said the Speaker has earned the trust of the Nigerian workers by not only attending the event but also ensuring that issues affecting them were always at the forefront.