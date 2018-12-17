‘We’ll vote for party that can guarantee LG autonomy’

The All Former Councillors Forum of Nigeria says it will only support a presidential candidate that will grant full administrative and fiscal autonomy to the local government system in Nigeria.

The Adamawa branch chairman of the Forum, Mr Abdullahi Adamu, made the disclosure on Sunday in Yola.

Adamu said that the forum considered and believed in the aspiration of Nigerians to deepen democracy and economy in the grassroots.

“The All Former Councillors Forum of Nigeria had resolved to support any presidential candidate that will grant full and fiscal autonomy to the local government system in Nigeria.

” The forum also will consider any candidate that will restructure the tenure system of local government councils, to reflect the wishes of the grassroots,” Adamu said.

He said that in spite the economic and social challenges, the 2019 elections would usher in a new `page of hope’ and progress for all Nigerians.

He called on all members of the forum nationwide to work collectively and vigorously in order to achieve a common goal.( NAN)

