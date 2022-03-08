We’ll vote out lawmakers against gender bills,  Ezeilo threatens 

Founder of a pro-women and girls rights organisation, Women Aid Collective (WACOL), Prof. Joy Ezeilo has vowed that lawmakers who are against gender bills at the National Assembly will be voted out by women come 2023.

Ezeilo stated this Tuesday at the Enugu State House of Assembly during a protest by women groups in Enugu tagged “Occupy Enugu State House of Assembly.”

The protest was in line with the International Women’s Day.

The protesters, who gathered at the assembly complex as early as 7.30am on Tuesday, wielded placards which read: “Women have voices, hear them”; “Support affirmative action in favour of gender”; “No woman, no constitution”; “Women matter among others”.

She noted that they had taken note of all the lawmakers who were anti-women and would ensure that they did not return to the National Assembly in 2023.

“We will not vote for them in 2023. We are going to vote them out of power. Women have the numerical strength because we know that women can raise the quality of leadership in this country so we must be supported.

“We are here today to register our rejection to the National Assembly in regard to all women agenda bills that were not passed. Most especially, the 20 per cent appointment of women into political positions.

“We are saying no women, no constitution. If women’s rights are not included in the constitution of Nigeria, we will not accept it.

“We have seized the moment and taken our destiny into our hands so there is no going back. We have enormous power to ensure that we are included in the political affairs of this country.”

Ezeilo, however, commended lawmakers who supported the bill.

Addressing the women coalition, the Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Edward Ubosi who was represented by the spokesman of the house, Jeff Mba said the house is aware of all the issues they presented and would always support them.