Wema Bank employs scores of young Nigerians

In another demonstration of its unalloyed support for the growth and advancement of the careers of Nigeria’s teeming youths, leading innovative financial institution, Wema Bank, has employed 69 new graduates who recently completed its Bankers-in-Training Scheme.

The Bankers-in-Training scheme is an intensive 14-week programme to help develop well-rounded bankers who are taken through the rudiments of the profession before being employed by the bank.

With an average age of 27, this latest cohort was trained at the financial institution’s Purple Academy in Lagos. They underwent a general assessment to test for knowledge, comprehension and numeracy skills.

They also underwent technical assessment as the bank sought to refine their skills for modern and innovative banking requirements before integrating them into the system to put their knowledge into practice in Wema Bank and ALAT departments.

Commenting on the exercise, Chief Human Resource Officer, Ololade Ogungbenro, expressed delight with the quality of trainees, describing them as bright with an aptitude for banking.

She also added that Wema Bank would not relent in developing and enlarging Nigeria’s talent pool of bankers with adequately trained people who will further develop the sector.

“We have taken it as a duty at Wema Bank to upskill talents and set them on a comfortable pathway as they join us. Apart from our core banking business, we are also about talent development and management; hence we are delighted to have trained this new set of recruits and integrated them into the system,” she said.

Wema Bank, the creator of Nigeria’s first fully digital bank, ALAT By Wema, has an impressive track record of talent development and management. Apart from the Bankers-in-Training Scheme, it launched an SME Business School last year to equip SMEs with the essential management knowledge required to effectively run their businesses and respond to challenges in a demanding business environment.